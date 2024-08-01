Michael Rapaport Admits: ‘I Was Wrong’ About Trump

Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport admitted Wednesday that he had been wrong about President Donald Trump.

Rapaport, who has been outspoken in his defense of Israel since October 7, spoke to Sage Steele on her podcast.

For years, Rapaport had been notorious for his attacks on Trump, whom he referred to as “pig dick.”

Now, however, on the two issues he cares most about — the economy, and Israel — Rapaport said he was wrong about Trump.

“I was wrong. ‘Cause. I talked shit about Jared [Kushner] … I was first in line talking shit about Trump. All day, every day,” Rapaport said, adding that he still didn’t like Trump’s “month” or some of his behavior.

But he admitted that Trump had been fully supportive of Israel, and had drained Iran’s ability to finance terror.

“I was wrong about Israel, and I was wrong about economy stuff.”

He also said that he had been “ill-informed” about President Donald Trump’s policy on Israel, and on how he “turned the screws on Iran.”

Holy shit Michael Rapaport admits he was wrong about Trump Proof that the Great Awakening can reach even the most Trump-deranged liberals. pic.twitter.com/byLW5cp7ap — Patri0tsareinContr0l (@Patri0tContr0l) July 31, 2024

Rapaport “unendorsed” President Joe Biden in May and had said in February that voting for Donald Trump was “on the table.” He traveled to Israel in December to perform on television and show solidarity with Israelis against terror.

Watch the full episode of the Sage Steele Podcast here.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of “”The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days,” available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of “The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency,” now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.