Hamas-Supporting Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa: ‘I Hope U.S. Service Members Get PTSD’

Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa said she hopes U.S. military service members get “scrambled up with PTSD” in a controversial video posted to social media Tuesday.

Khalifa, a Lebanese-American former adult film actress who was dropped from Playboy after she openly celebrated the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israeli civilians, recorded the unhinged video while jabbing her phone camera with her nails and using a mocking voice:

“Good morning to everyone who is not in the U.S. military. Good morning to everyone who is sitting at home and not on soil that doesn’t belong to them, fighting a war for a country that doesn’t care about them,” the Beirut-born social media influencer began.

“I hope you go over there and get your little brain all scrambled up with PTSD and come back here and see how much the United States cares about you, pookie,” Khalifa continued. “See how much they care about you when you come back.”

She then began fake crying while saying mockingly, “‘Oh, I’m so sad, I piss my pants every time I see a falafel stand in Manhattan.'”

“Let’s see how much the VA cares about you. Let’s see what they tell you to do with your little broken brain from going over to fight a war that’s not yours,” the rant continued. “They’re going to try to tell you to do breathing exercises because the U.S. government does not give a f— about you, once you cannot die for them. Once you’re done, once you’re a shell, they don’t care about you.”

Khalifa, who was once the highest-ranked actress on PornHub, became infamous after receiving threats from Islamic terror groups like ISIS for performing adult content while wearing a hijab.

After she expressed support for Hamas by writing, “Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal” in a since-deleted social media post. In October 2023, Playboy announced that her relationship with the brand had been terminated: