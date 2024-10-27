Actor Billy Eichner Tells Democrats ‘It’s Time to F**king Panic’: ‘Up to Us Sane People to Save This Country’

Actor-comedian Billy Eichner is the latest Hollywood celebrity to officially start hyperventilating over the election as former President Donald Trump continues to build momentum in the final days of the campaign. In a five-alarm social media video, Eichner told fellow Democrats “it is time to fucking panic, okay?”

The three-minute video features Eichner repeatedly assailing Trump with vulgarities. At the same time, he fails to offer viewers a single reason to vote for Kamala Harris — not in terms of policy or even an emotional appeal. In fact, she barely gets a mention in his tirade.

Billy Eichner unburdened himself of his rage against all things Trump in his TikTok video posted this week.

“It is time to fucking panic, okay? And not just panic but to do something about it. Because like many people are saying today, the polls are not good,” he said. “Trump has the momentum.”

“I was out talking to voters yesterday and I did not like the vibe,” he later said.

Eichner called Trump “very, very dangerous, and not in that cool fucking way that some of his fucking fans boys think he is.”

Billy Eichner is the latest celebrity to lose his cool in recent days at the prospect of a second Trump presidency.

As Breitbart News reported, ABC’s late-night host Jimmy Kimmel recently revealed he isn’t prepared for a potential second Trump presidency and that Trump has even invaded his dreams.

