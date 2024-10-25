Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump Is Haunting His Dreams: Idea of 2nd Term ‘Really Starting to Take a Toll’

ABC’s late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel is officially panicking over the election, saying he isn’t prepared for a potential second Trump presidency as polls show former President Donald Trump gaining significant momentum in the final days of campaigning.
In an interview this week with MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, Kimmel revealed that Trump is haunting his dreams.
“I’ve been dreaming, the last three nights, I’ve been just going through all this craziness over and over again and it’s really starting to take a toll,” he said. “Like, I just can’t get it out of my head.”
Kimmel added that he’s not “mentally prepared” for the possibility that the former president might win the election.
“I’m not ready,” he said. “I have to get there where I’m ready for either scenario.”
But Kimmel hasn’t abandoned all hope.
“The interview I’m most looking forward to is interviewing President Kamala Harris,” he told Scarborough.
