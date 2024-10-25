Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump Is Haunting His Dreams: Idea of 2nd Term ‘Really Starting to Take a Toll’

ABC’s late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel is officially panicking over the election, saying he isn’t prepared for a potential second Trump presidency as polls show former President Donald Trump gaining significant momentum in the final days of campaigning.

In an interview this week with MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, Kimmel revealed that Trump is haunting his dreams.

“I’ve been dreaming, the last three nights, I’ve been just going through all this craziness over and over again and it’s really starting to take a toll,” he said. “Like, I just can’t get it out of my head.”

Kimmel added that he’s not “mentally prepared” for the possibility that the former president might win the election.

“I’m not ready,” he said. “I have to get there where I’m ready for either scenario.” But Kimmel hasn’t abandoned all hope. “The interview I’m most looking forward to is interviewing President Kamala Harris,” he told Scarborough. At another point, Kimmel claimed that Trump has gained so much support because his voters believe lies. He said it isn’t true that caravans of migrants have made been trying to make their way to the U.S. border and that apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado, have been taken over by Venezuelan gangs — even though both have been confirmed by multiple news outlets.

In recent years, multiple migrant caravans have made their way from Central America through Mexico with the intention of arriving at the U.S. border. These caravans have been amply documented with video footage by major news organizations across the political spectrum.

