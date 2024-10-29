Harris Narrowly Wins Nickelodeon’s Non-Scientific Poll 52% to Trump’s 48%

Vice President Kamala Harris narrowly won Nickelodeon’s non-scientific “Kids Pick the President” poll at 52 percent to former President Donald Trump’s 48 percent.

While the mock presidential election has accurately predicted the winner — except for 2004 and 2016 — the kids favored their 2004 and 2016 losing candidates at a significantly higher percentage than they favored Harris for the 2024 election.

In 2004, kids favored Democrat John Kerry at 57 percent, to former President George W. Bush at 43 precent. In 2016, former First Lady Hillary Clinton pulled in 53 percent of the vote compared with Trump who raked in 36 percent.

This year, Trump was favored at a remarkably higher percentage than he was in 2016. The 45th president was pulled in 48 percent of the vote, with Harris narrowly taking the lead at 52 percent.

The 2024 Nickelodeon’s kids poll also has Harris winning with the lowest percentage difference since poll results for the 2008 election, which saw former President Barack Obama winning with 51 percent compared with former Senator John McCain’s 49 percent.

Nickelodeon has also emphasized that its “Kids Pick the President” poll — which has been conducted for every election starting in 1988 — is “an informal non-scientific poll, meant for entertainment purposes only,” according to a report by TheWrap.

This year, over 32,000 kids cast their virtual vote in Nickelodeon’s poll, which was open from October 3 to 23.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.