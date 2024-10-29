Jon Stewart Mocks Democrat, Media Outrage over MSG Rally Comedian’s ‘Very Funny’ Jokes

Comedian Jon Stewart poked fun on Monday of Democrats and media allies who raised concerns about crass jokes delivered by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at former President Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday.

Hinchcliffe’s jokes are the latest drummed up controversy by the Harris campaign to cast Trump as a racist and hitlerian figure.

Democrats specifically took issue with one specific joke about Puerto Rico as a “a floating island of garbage.”

“Extremely vile. So called jokes?” Stewart rhetorically asked about a media personally ranting about the jokes. “She name checked my comedy album from the 90s.”

“Now, obviously, in retrospect, having a roast comedian come to a political rally a week before Election Day and roasting a key voting demographic probably not the best decision by the campaign politically,” Stewart said. “But to be fair, the guy’s really just doing what he does.”

Stewart then played a clip of Hinchcliffe roasting Tom Brady as an example of his comedic skit.

“There’s something wrong with me. I find that guy very funny,” Stewart laughed.

“I don’t know what to tell you. I mean, bringing him to a rally and having him not do roast jokes and be like bringing Beyoncé to a rally and not…” Stewart trailed off, mocking Beyoncé for not performing at the Harris campaign rally in Houston on Friday.

