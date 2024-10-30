Kamala Camp Continues Cringey Male Outreach: Billy Eichner, Will Ferrell Direct White Men on the Street to Shout ‘I Support Kamala!’

Far-left comedian Billy Eichner has revived his once popular “Billy on the Street” videos, with the help of actor Will Ferrell, in a cringey push to get people to vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, with less than a week to go before Election Day.

Re-branding his schtick as “Loud White Men for Kamala,” Eichner and comedian Will Ferrell are seen in the video running around the streets of New York City urging people to vote for Harris.

In the video, the pair badger people on the street to admit whether they would “have sex with a Trump voter,” asking them who they are voting for, and quizzing them on their favorite Will Ferrell film.

Eichner’s publicist told the media that the comedian aims to “do everything we possibly can to protect Americans from Donald Trump in these crucial final days of Early Voting and exactly one week before Election Day,” according to Deadline.

Ferrell had long since endorsed Harris, but was also recently in a controversial video urging newly naturalized American citizens to view America as flawed and to hate Republicans.

Eichner is also along-time, left-wing activist, and recently warned the party that it was “time to panic” as Donald Trump and Republicans have surged in polling show that the elephant party is coming close to winning the 2024 elections and have erased all the gains that Harris and the Democrats had made after she was anointed as the Democrat nominee.

“It is time to fucking panic, okay? And not just panic but to do something about it. Because like many people are saying today, the polls are not good,” Eichner said in a social media video. “Trump has the momentum.”

