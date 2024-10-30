Video: Robert De Niro Calls Trump ‘A Piece of Sh*t’ at Harris Pennsylvania Rally

Days before President Joe Biden called the tens of millions of Americans who support former President Donald Trump “garbage,” Hollywood actor Robert De Niro called Trump “a piece of shit” while speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania for Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign.

“It makes me so fucking angry that we’re here talking about a piece of shit like Donald Trump,” De Niro said, eliciting cheers from the audience.

Watch Below:

As Breitbart News reported, De Niro joined fellow actor Leonardo Di Caprio, along with several other celebrity elites, in an attempt to boost Harris in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Notably, the Raging Bull star’s “piece of shit” remark came just before President Joe Biden attacked millions of Americans by calling Trump supporters “garbage.”

“Donald Trump has no character. He doesn’t give a damn about the Latino community — just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage?” Biden said, adding, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.”

Actor James Woods shared the clip of Biden trashing millions of Americans to social media, telling the public, “Let’s send this worthless fool back to his basement, send his cackling border czar back to San Francisco, and reclaim America from these vermin.”

Watch Below:

The president was referring to statements made by roast comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden in which he referred to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico as a floating island of garbage during a stand-up bit.

Biden, who is not a roast comedian, faced heavy backlash from both Democrats and Republicans for his remarks. The soon-to-be former president then issued a follow-up statement to social media in an attempt to spin the narrative as just being about Hinchcliffe.

“Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage — which is the only word I can think of to describe it,” Biden said. “His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don’t reflect who we are as a nation.”

“Does anyone actually believe Joe Biden wrote this at 11 o’clock last night? Does it even remotely sound like him? We heard him he was very clear… Surprisingly clear for Joe Biden,” Donald Trump Jr. reacted.

“The hate of the Harris Biden administration is shining through & no intern is going to cover it up!” he added.

