Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s 8-Year-Old Son YouTube Page Deleted After Videos Calling Kamala ‘Dumb’

Reality TV megastar Kim Kardashian struck down a YouTube channel belonging to her eldest son with Kanye West after two posts critical of Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly appeared on the account.

The YouTube account for the eight-year-old Saint West – which was under the handle @TheGoatSaint – was “allegedly taken down” by Kardashian, 44, after the political posts appeared, according to the Daily Beast.

“This page isn’t available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else,” a message from the social media outlet read when clicking on the page, although some X – formerly known as Twitter – users pointed out, captured the moment that might have sparked the move with a video showing a cartoon character with the words, “I stepped in s**t” alongside a picture of Kamala:

Another video allegedly contained more direct abuse of the Democratic candidate.

The reality star said last month Saint agreed to a contract if he wanted a channel on the platform. It appeared he breached the terms of the deal just six days before the election.

The contract, posted on September 3 on Kardashian’s Instagram Stories, read: “I, Saint West, agree to follow my mom’s rules in order to have a YouTube channel. I am not allowed to comment any personal family information.”

Saint also agreed to not garner any footage containing “any personal information” or “while North is recording music.”

It continued: “I must show my mom or guardian all videos before I post them.

“I give permission to any grown up if mom says to delete my video for any reason. If I don’t listen to all of the rules, mom could make my page private or delete my account.”