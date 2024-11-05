Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is Election Day Elegant in Palm Beach

First Lady Melania Trump arrived to vote in Palm Beach, Florida, alongside her husband President Donald Trump, in an elegant shirt dress and shades fit for the spectacle of Election Day.

Melania Trump arrived at the Palm Beach polling location with her husband, wearing a black and white polka-dotted shirt dress that she had previously worn during a recent sit-down interview with Fox News Channel regarding her New York Times best-selling memoir, MELANIA.

On this occasion, Mrs. Trump paired the dress with black leather “Kate” Christian Louboutin stilettos (a signature of the first lady’s) and oversized black acetate sunglasses, likely from Saint Laurent.

Mrs. Trump’s Louboutins retail for $795.

