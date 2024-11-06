Longtime Democrat Supporter Diddy Allowed to Vote from Jail

Rap and fashion mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was prepared to vote in the 2024 presidential election even though he sits in jail awaiting trial on a slew of charges, including sex trafficking.

Along with other inmates, Diddy, who is in federal custody, was able to take advantage of his right to vote as he sits in Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Officials told TMZ that Diddy was permitted to vote using an absentee ballot mailed from the federal jail. All he had to do was request a ballot from one of his two home areas, Florida or California.

After all, jailed or not, he has yet to be convicted of anything, so his right to vote is not impede. The same is true for any other inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Further, some jurisdictions allow convicts to vote while serving their time. That list includes, Maine, Puerto Rico, Vermont, and the District of Columbia. Further, jails in California actually have polls inside the jails this year where all convicts except those convicted of a felony can vote.

Detention center officials would not say if Diddy actually cast his vote, but he had the right to do so.

Combs was a fervent supporter of Barack Obama and often shared photos of he and the former president on his social media and has been a longtime Democrat supporter.

Combs endorsed Joe Biden in 2020. And losing Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris was also seen thanking Diddy on her social media for his support of Joe Biden in 2020.

The rap star was arrested in September after a grand jury indicted him on a series of charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. He quickly pleaded not guilty to the charges, but was denied bail and remains in jail as his case winds through the courts.

His arrest has also sent a long list of Hollywood elites scrambling after they were seen in years past attending many of Diddy’s celebrity-filled parties that sit at the center of the crime he is accused of perpetrating.

In October, Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents several people who are suing Diddy, claimed that he has found that several Hollywood A-listers have been quietly paying off alleged victims so that they can stay out of the public stories of the allegations against Combs.

