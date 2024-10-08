Lawyer Claims Diddy’s Celebrity Accomplices Are Settling with Accusers to Avoid Public Scrutiny

Alleged victims of Sean “Diddy” Combs are being quietly payed off by his A-list celebrity friends to avoid them being publicly named in the rapper’s court case, a report Tuesday claims.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee — who is representing more than 120 of Combs’ alleged victims — told entertainment outlet TMZ an array stars are about to be sued by his firm and he’s giving them a chance to settle up before the claims hit public court.

Some celebrities have embraced the option to settle out of court, he reportedly said.

“In every single case, especially cases like this… because it’s in the best interests of the victim, we attempt to resolve these matters without the filing of a public lawsuit and we’ve done that already with a handful of individuals, many of which you’re heard of before,” Buzbee said, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Diddy – also known as P Diddy and Puff Daddy – was arrested in a criminal sex-trafficking case last month. The disgraced rap and fashion mogul pleaded not guilty, as Breitbart News reported.

Buzbee will separately be lodging a string of lawsuits – including on behalf of 25 minors – beginning this month. He has first sent out demand letters notifying others who will be sued in addition to Combs.

Buzbee made clear he’ll be “aggressively” going after anyone who saw the alleged abuse occurring and failed to act to protect victims, speaking as former New York City Police detective Derrick Parker warned Hollywood elites they just might be in Combs’ cross hairs and he could be willing to bring everyone down with him.

“If you were there in the room, participated, watched it happen and didn’t say anything or helped cover it up, in my view, you have a problem,” the plaintiff lawyer said.

“A lot of people saw this activity going on, a lot of people allowed it to go on, said nothing, didn’t intervene… all of these individuals and entities have exposure.”

But the unveiling of notable names won’t start coming out this week, Buzbee affirmed.