Billie Eilish Launches Unhinged Tirade at Nashville Concert: ‘Someone Who Hates Women’ Is ‘About to Be the President’

Left-wing pop star Billie Eilish attacked President-elect Donald Trump at her concert in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, bizarrely declaring that “Someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be the president.”

“Waking up this morning I kind of couldn’t, like, really fathom doing a show on this day,” Eilish said on Wednesday — one day after Trump won the 2024 presidential election in a landslide victory against Vice President Kamala Harris.

“But the longer the day went on, I kind of had this feeling of, like, it’s such a privilege that I get to do this with you guys and that we have this in a time like right now,” the “Bad Guy” singer continued.

“I want you to know that you’re safe with me, and you’re protected here, and that you are safe in this room,” Eilish bizarrely stated, without explaining why anyone would be in danger outside of her concert venue.

Eilish went on to say, “The song that we’re about to do is a song that my brother and I wrote many years ago, and it’s about the abuse that exists in this world upon women and a lot of the experiences that I have gone through and that people I know have gone through.”

“To tell you the truth, I’ve never met one single woman who doesn’t have a story of abuse. Not one,” Eilish added. “I’ve dealt with some stuff myself, and I’ve been taken advantage of. My boundaries were crossed, to say it politely.”

Watch Below:

While Eilish did not elaborate on her personal experiences, the entertainment industry is known for its widespread sex abuse scandals, with its most recent bombshell scandal involving disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Combs, who has been in jail since September 16 while he awaits his May 5 trial for sex trafficking, among a litany of other alleged crimes, reportedly “kept meticulous records” of his infamous parties and “has enough dirt to hang half of Hollywood,” according to a source who added that well-known celebrities are panicking while they “pray he keeps his mouth shut.”

During her concert, Eilish went on to spread tired left-wing narratives about Trump, without offering any evidence, saying, “And now a person who is a convicted felon, let’s say convicted predator, let’s say that — God, my heart is beating fast — someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be the president of the United States of America.”

“So, this song is for all the women out there. I love you, I support you,” the singer added, before launching into her song, “TV.”

On Tuesday, Trump won the 2024 presidential election against Harris in a landslide victory with 312 of the Electoral College vote, winning all seven of this year’s swing states, as well as the popular vote, outperforming his own election results from 2016, when he won 304 of the Electoral College vote.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.