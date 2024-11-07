Nolte: News Media Election Night Coverage Collapsed by 26%

Viewership of news media coverage of Tuesday night’s presidential election collapsed by 26 percent, compared to 2020.

Tee hee.

That is a huge-huge drop, and the excuses coming from the usual suspects make no sense.

During the viewing “period of approximately 7-11 p.m. ET across 18 networks, specifically: ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, CW, Merit Street Media, Scripps News, Telemundo, Univision, CNBC, CNN, CNNe, FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network, MSNBC, Newsmax, NewsNation, PBS,” reports far-left Variety, the “overall rating for the night was a 13.3, with approximately 28.45 million households.”

“That is down significantly from network coverage in 2020, which drew an estimated 56.9 million viewers, equalling a drop off of approximately 26%.”

And then we arrive at my favorite part:

A number of factors no doubt contributed to that decline, including the fact that people were still largely under lockdowns due to COVID during the 2020 election.

You see, when it suits the left, we are told that the pandemic increased television viewership. But when the bottom falls out of the ratings for the Oscars and Emmys and other Hollywood award shows, we were told the pandemic resulted in fewer viewers.

Let me tell you what I think happened. This is just one man’s opinion.

Normally, I don’t work for a living. I’m a semi-retired part-timer. But on Election Day, I work for a living. I’m there for the duration. On Tuesday, I put in a 20-hour day and loved every minute of it, especially because all of Donald Trump’s enemies walked away with a face job.

Now, in order to do my job on Election Day and Night, I have to know what the hell is going on, and for the first time in 40 years of watching election returns, I did not turn on the TV. Why? A few reasons… 1) I hate almost everyone on TV, 2) the news media lie and spin and make everything about them, and 3) I was afraid I’d miss something.

Work-wise, the third reason was the most important, but even if I had the night off, it would’ve been the most important. Working or not, I want the most accurate information as soon as possible. So where did I spend the evening? On Xwitter. Everything I desired was on Xwitter. Not only did the results come fast and furious, but so did the thing the corporate media have abstained from for years: context.

When I wanted to know what the campaigns were feeling, that behind-the-scenes stuff, I tuned into Mark Halperin’s online show.

Also, over this election season, I had curated a handful of data-driven Xwitter accounts that earned my trust and followed those on Election Day.

I bet I wasn’t alone, and I’ll bet a lot of people who did tune into the news networks hardly watched as they refreshed various social media accounts. Millions were undoubtedly watching podcasts.

As I wrote on Wednesday, We the People are the media now.

