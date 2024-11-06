Nolte: The Era of Corporate Media Dominance Is Over

The Road to the White House no longer goes through 60 Minutes, CNN, Fox News, Meet the Press, the New York Times editorial board, or the cover of Time Magazine. That road now runs through the Joe Rogan Experience, Breitbart News, New Media, podcasts, talk radio, and social media.

In other words, the Road to the White House now goes through We the People.

Like Hamas, the wicked corporate media launched a terrorist war against a political leader and his civilian followers, which has led to the media’s humiliating and irreversible defeat. The media launched this war on June 15, 2015, the day former President and now President-elect Donald Trump announced his first run for the Oval Office.

On that day, the media wasted no time mocking and slandering Trump. He was immediately written off as a reality show buffoon, a racist who hated Arabs and Mexicans, an Orange Ego with zero chance. As soon as he’d concluded that announcement, the media smugs were already writing the first draft of history… How riding the Trump Tower escalator down defined Trump’s short-lived political career.

What followed was a brutal, ten-year, house-to-house fight. Backed by Hollywood, academia, the Deep State’s grotesque alphabet agencies, the legal system, a shameless Democrat Party, and hundreds of billions of corporate dollars, the media committed itself to destroying one man, and the inevitable third-act climax arrived during this year’s presidential campaign.

In the preceding years, Trump had been battered, bruised, and covered in the flaming arrows of the left’s naked corruption and unquenchable thirst for power: two impeachments, 91 indictments, and 34 felony convictions, all at the hands of a federal special prosecutor, two local Democrat prosecutors, and a Democrat state attorney general. The feds raided his home. Lawfare sought to bankrupt his business. He was literally shot in the face. He was almost literally gunned down on a golf course.

Backing all of this was a relentless corporate media cacophony of lies, hoaxes, slander, misinformation, disinformation, and desperate distractions. For a decade, we were assured without cessation that Trump was a sleeper Russian agent, a Nazi, an insurrectionist, a racist, a dictator, a tyrant, a unique threat to democracy, a lunatic, a crook, and a rapist who must be assassinated for the good of the country.

Then there were the media’s merciless terrorist attacks on civilians guilty of nothing more than supporting Trump. We were censored, blacklisted, threatened, made unemployable, bankrupted with legal fees, jailed for praying and peacefully protesting or being invited into the U.S. Capitol by the Capitol Police. We were smeared as bigots, doxed, ridiculed, slandered as literal Nazis who supported a literal Hitler, and then we were left to die whenever a natural disaster hit outside a major media center.

And yet…

Backed only by his courage, unwavering love of country, an amazing family, and a MAGA following armed only with the Internet, everything came to a head during the 2024 campaign, and America’s media villains not only lost the election in a Red Wave of rebuke, they lost what they desire above all else: the illusion that they matter.

Those of us who have been at war with the corporate media for two decades already knew that the media had so discredited and disgraced itself that they no longer mattered. I tuned them out this year. All that nonsense about how JD Vance was a terrible choice for running mate; how an insult comic’s dumb joke about Puerto Rico would kill any inroads with Hispanics; how camo hats and “vibes” and “joy” and that skank who sings about her “wet ass pussy” would make America forget about crippling inflation, queering kids, and the destruction of women’s sports; how the pompously delivered and totally fabricated Liz Cheney Execution Hoax would be the killshot… That doesn’t mean I was sure Trump would win, but none of that bullshit worried me. Trump was polling better than ever and the polls never budged.

In 2012, the corporate media still mattered, but no more — and now they know it, and now, thanks to Tuesday night’s election results, everyone knows it. And once the emperor knows the people know he’s naked, it’s all over.

And it is all over.

Don’t get me wrong… CNN, MSNBC, NPR, CBS, PBS, ABC, NBC, the Atlantic, the New York Times, the Washington Post, whatever that thing the Drudge Report has become, and the rest, will never go away. The far-left is filthy rich and too in need of comfort and affirmation to stop funding these outlets.

Decades ago the public realized the media’s cloak of objectivity was all a lie. All that remained then was the illusion of power, influence, and invincibility. And now that’s gone.

So what remains?

Well, America now sees the naked emperor for what he is… The corporate media are nothing more or less than a left-wing super PAC. And that revelation just staked the heart of their influence to such a degree that Emmanuel Goldstein and his “hick” supporters just brought about a Revolution that only begins with the greatest political comeback in American history.

