Kathy Griffin: ‘I Didn’t Realize How Racist and Sexist America Still Is’

Kathy Griffin, who famously took a photograph of herself holding a bloodied severed Trump head, blamed Trump’s win on racism and misogyny.

“I didn’t realize how racist and sexist America still is,” she said.

Kathy Griffin told ABC News’ Nightline in 2021 that she struggled with drug addiction and contemplated suicide following the intense backlash from her 2017 photo that featured her holding a severed head of then-President Trump.

“To be told by people in my own industry, ‘It’s over. Leave the country for five years. You’ve shamed our industry,’ on and on and on. It definitely got to me,” she said in the interview. “And so, I got to the point where I kind of agreed. Like, maybe it is time for me to go, and I’ve had a great life, and I don’t think there’s a next chapter for me.”

Last election cycle, Griffin stumped heavily for Democrats, even going as far to say that “civil war” would erupt if Republicans won the midterm elections.

“If you don’t want a Civil War, vote for Democrats in November. If you do want Civil War, vote Republican,” she tweeted in September.

In a later tweet, Griffin responded to Breitbart News reporter Kristina Wong and denied that she was threatening violence.

“You guys. The maga blue checks are at it again. Because they are constantly threatening Civil War, they are now trying to suggest that I am the one who is threatening a Civil War. Because you know, that’s my thing,” she added.

In 2020, Griffin also advocated for physical violence against Trump by suggesting that someone use a syringe on him “with the air inside” — a potentially lethal act.

“Syringe with nothing but air inside would do the trick. FUCK TRUMP,” she tweeted.

