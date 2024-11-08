Madonna Struggles to Cope with Kamala Losing, Stuffs Her Face with ‘F*ck Trump’ Cake

Fiercely anti-Trump pop star Madonna is eating her way through the anguish she’s feeling after the former president shellacked Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race.
Madonna, who famously said she thought about “blowing up the White House” in 2016, ate a cake with the words “Fuck Trump.”
The “Like a Virgin” singer just reacted to Donald Trump’s election victory with a post on social media, showing a sweet dessert with “F*** TRUMP” written on top of the icing.
Madonna says she “stuffed my face with this cake” on Wednesday night … after Vice President Kamala Harris officially conceded the 2024 election to Trump.
Madge was among the celebrities pushing hard for Kamala to be elected … even flying back from a trip to Paris to cast her vote for the Veep.
The text written in Madonna’s Instagram Story read: “trying to get my head around why a convicted felon, rapist, Bigot was chosen to lead our country because he’s good for the economy?”
