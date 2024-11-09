‘Daily Show’ Hosts Have On-Air Breakdown over Trump Win: ‘I Am in a Deep Pit of Despair’

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show host Desi Lydic had an on-air meltdown over President-elect Donald Trump winning the 2024 election in a decisive victory against Vice President Kamala Harris, while another commentator said he was in “a deep pit of despair.”

“He’s a dictator, he’s a fascist, he’s a malignant narcissist who’s blood type is fryer oil,” Lydic falsely said of Trump.

Watch Below:

Lydic continued, “It’s pretty clear that America is the one that needs the diagnosis, because whatever’s wrong with him, we fucking love it.”

“In this moment, Donald Trump is holding up a mirror to the American people, and it might be time to take a good fucking hard look,” she added.

“And I’m sorry, I told myself that this show would be uplifting tonight, and give people hope and inspiration, but unfortunately, I’m too depressed,” The Daily Show host said.

Lydic then cut to a few co-hosts, asking them to offer an inspiring message of “optimism” or “hope” for the American people in the wake of the 2024 election results.

“I can’t help anyone, I can barely help myself,” Troy Iwata, said, adding, “I am in a deep pit of despair.”

John Johnson, meanwhile, said, “You ever go to the clinic thinking you have herpes? And then you find out you do have herpes? But it’s kind of nice, because now at least you know. Was that inspiring?”

“If you are feeling upset or hurt or depressed about the turn toward fascism that your beloved homeland is taking, then all you have to do is this: just look into your heart and you take out your foreign passport, and you go back to Malaysia, where you came from, until Trump leaves office,” Ronny Chieng suggested.

The hysterical rhetoric collapses with basic scrutiny. Ana Kasparian, host of the left-wing media operation “Young Turks,” pointed out last week — while media outlets howled that Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally was a “fascist” and “Nazi” event — “Fascism requires a militarized citizenry, conquest/imperialism, the elimination of our governing bodies (like Congress) and the notion that anyone who isn’t part of a master race should be *massacred*.”

“Weird thing to label a guy who brags about not starting any new wars. He also passed criminal justice reform and personally pardoned black inmates who were serving life sentences for drug crimes who Obama was unwilling to pardon,” Kasparian added.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump won Tuesday’s 2024 presidential election against Harris in a landslide victory with 312 of the Electoral College vote, winning all seven of this year’s swing states, as well as the popular vote, outperforming his own election results from 2016, when he won 304 of the Electoral College vote.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.