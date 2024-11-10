‘Wicked’ Star Sheryl Lee Ralph: ‘We Really See What America Is and It’s Frightening’

‘Wicked’ star Sheryl Lee Ralph is an unrestrained fan of Democrats in general and Kamala Harris in particular so she has appealed for calm and sympathy in equal measure as President-elect Donald Trump begins to prepare for a return to the White House.

She took to social media site X – formerly known as Twitter – to share her fears of Trump’s triumph while expressing a dim view of those American’s who voted for him despite exhortations not to by herself and dozens of other Hollywood elite members, saying:

If anything else was supposed to have happened, it would have happened. …Now we really see America, we really see what America is all about, and it’s frightening… we have seen from time immemorial that people will vote against their best interests every… single… time. It is sad. It is disappointing… but maybe after this we will learn something.

As Breitbart News reported, ahead of the election Sheryl Lee Ralph demonized Trump during a speech at a black church in Philadelphia where she compared Trump to the New Testament figure Barrabas — the criminal chosen by the people to be released over Jesus Christ.

Sheryl Lee Ralph spoke at length about her metaphor of Trump and Barrabas. “Let’s just make Barrabas nowadays,” she said. “A convict, convicted of 34 felonies. 34 felonies!”

As Breitbart News reported David Ng noted, though she didn’t say it, by implication, the actress was promoting Kamala Harris as Jesus Christ.

Previous to that Sheryl Lee Ralph took to social media to lecture her fans over the age of 40 about “respecting” the gender non-conforming pronouns like “they/them” that children today demand to be called.