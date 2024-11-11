The White Stripes Drop Lawsuit Against Donald Trump for Using Song ‘Seven Nation Army’ During Campaign

The White Stripes band has reportedly dropped its lawsuit against now-President-elect Donald Trump, after suing him in September over the use of the song “Seven Nation Army” in a campaign video.

Lawyers for the band filed a motion to dismiss their lawsuit on Sunday, according to a Billboard report. In the one-sentence motion, the band asked the suit to be dismissed “without prejudice,” which means they could theoretically resurrect the complaint down the road.

As Breitbart News reported, the dispute arose when Trump’s Deputy Director of Communications Margo Martin posted a video in August of the GOP candidate walking onto his private jet while the White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” played in the background.

Lead singer Jack White then threatened to sue Trump in a vitriolic, almost unhinged post.

“Oh…. Don’t even think about using my music you fascists. Law suit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.) Have a great day at work today Margo Martin,” he wrote, adding, “And as long as I’m here, a double f— you DonOLD for insulting our nation’s veterans at Arlington you scum. You should lose every military family’s vote immediately from that if ANYTHING makes sense anymore.”

The band’s lawsuit, filed the following month in a New York court, argued that bandmates Jack White and Meg White “vehemently oppose the policies adopted and actions taken by Defendant Trump when he was President and those he has proposed for the second term he seeks.”

Their suit was one of numerous complaints filed by pop stars against Trump for using their music during the campaign — with a cascade of suits filed in the final weeks of the race.

With Trump set to take office in January, it remains unclear how the suits will be resolved.

