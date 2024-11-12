Disney’s Marvel ‘Avengers’ Star Mark Ruffalo in Anguish over Trump Victory: ‘We Got Our Asses Kicked’

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo, who played the Hulk in several Disney Marvel superhero movies, is the latest liberal elite to publicly admit to having difficulty coping with President-elect Donald Trump’s victory last week. In a speech at an ACLU event over the weekend, the actor appeared morose and despondent, at one point urging the audience to stand and hug the person next to them.

Mark Ruffalo gave the speech at the ACLU SoCal’s Bill of Rights Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

“We got our asses kicked. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. But sometimes you have to spend a little time in bed before it happens,” he said. “It was hard to come here honestly.”

He also spoke about the “grief and the fear” that people in the audience were feeling, “because I know I am.”

“We suffered a great loss, it’s a loss that touches deeply on so much of what we’ve worked for and we’ve hoped for and dreamed of for such a long time now,” he said.

Then Ruffalo urged audience members to stand and hug the person next to them and say “I love you,” in what was apparently an effort at group therapy.

Other celebrities at the glitzy event included Kerry Washington and Zoe Saldańa.

Mark Ruffalo joins a growing list of celebrities who have been struggling in the past few days to come to terms with a second Trump presidential administration.

A number of Hollywood stars experienced emotional meltdowns, including Jimmy Kimmel who nearly burst into tears on his ABC show.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com