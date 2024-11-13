‘SNL’s Chloe Fineman ‘Burst into Tears’ After Elon Musk Said Her Sketches Weren’t Funny

Saturday Night Live cast member Chloe Fineman is suddenly telling fans that Elon Musk made her cry three years ago when he guest hosted the show and said her comedy writing wasn’t funny.

Fineman posted a video about Musk to her TikTok account — but later deleted it — after she saw that this week Musk blasted comedian and former SNL cast member Dana Carvey for an impression of him during last weekend’s show.

“OK, I just saw some news article about Elon Musk being like butt-hurt about ‘SNL’ and his impression, but I’m, like, you’re clearly watching the show. Like, what are you talking about?” Fineman exclaimed in the video. “And I’m like, you know what? I’m gonna come out and say at long last that I’m the cast member that he made cry. And he’s the host that made someone cry. Maybe there’s others.”

Fineman is not the only one to say such a thing, either. As Fineman alluded to in her video, fellow cast member Bowen Yang also claimed that Musk made cast members cry, according to Variety.

“This man who…this person, this host made multiple cast members cry on Wednesday during the, before the table-read, because he hated the ideas,” Yang claimed while insisting that Musk created a “terrible” experience for the SNL cast.

Musk hosted the show back in May of 2021, but Fineman and Yang are only now bloviating about the matter in the wake of Donald Trump’s massive election win and the Tesla chief’s part in that victory.

“I was like, I’m not gonna say anything. But I’m like, no, if you’re gonna go on your platform and be rude, like, guess what? You made I, Chloe Fineman, burst into tears because I stayed up all night writing the sketch,” she continued. “I was so excited, I came in, I asked if you had any questions and you stared at me like you were firing me from Tesla and were like, ‘It’s not funny.

I waited for you to be like, ‘Ha, ha, jk.’ No. Then you started pawing through my script, like flipping each page, being, like, ‘I didn’t laugh once, not one time.’” She added that the sketch that Musk criticized did not make it into the show.

“I thought you were really funny in it,” Fineman said addressing Musk. “But, you know, have a little manners here, sir.”

The late-night sketch comedy show going into its 50th year on the air spent the entire 2024 election campaign skewering Donald Trump and mostly ignoring the target rich Biden and Harris regimes, but after Trump won with a massive popular vote majority, the show delivered a cold open that went on for far too long where they pretended that they were “with Trump all along.”

During the first post-election broadcast, SNL finally took some pot shots at Joe Biden, but still ignored Kamala Harris’s foibles and her disastrous presidential campaign.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston