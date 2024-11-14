Eva Longoria Reveals She Left ‘Dystopian’ U.S.: If Trump Keeps His Promises, ‘It’s Going to Be a Scary Place’

Hollywood star Eva Longoria has revealed that she has said goodbye to the United States, saying that if President-elect Donald Trump keeps the promises he made during the campaign, “it’s going to be a scary place.”

In an interview with Marie Claire this week, Eva Longoria, who endorsed Kamala Harris, said she and her family now split their time between Mexico and Spain. As for the presidential election, the Desperate Housewives actress said she is still recovering.

“The shocking part is not that he won,” she said. “It’s that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office.” She added: “If he keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place,” she said, adding that she felt depressed following Trump’s 2016 win.

It remains unclear when exactly Longoria left the U.S.. But it does call into question whether or not she was a U.S. citizen at the time of her endorsement of Kamala Harris.

Longoria called the U.S. “dystopian” in the interview, but had even harsher words for California.

“I had my whole adult life here,” Longoria told the magazine. “But even before [the COVID pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s–t on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

Longoria said she is “privileged” to be able to leave the U.S. “I get to escape and go somewhere,” she said. “Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”

Eva Longoria is the latest Hollywood star to freak out over Trump’s victory.

Other stars to publicly freak out include Jimmy Kimmel, Madonna, Cardi B, Rosie O’Donnell, Billie Eilish, and Barbra Streisand.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com.