Hollywood Celebrities Break Down over Trump Victory: America Has Chosen to ‘Destroy Itself’

President-elect Donald Trump’s decisive victory over Kamala Harris on Tuesday has sent left-wing Hollywood celebrities into a dark psychological spiral, with some expressing apocalyptic visions of the country’s future and others condemning those who voted for Trump as immoral and sexist.

“It’s a war on women,” Grammy-winning pop star Billie Eilish warned.

“The fact that the country would choose to destroy itself by voting in a convicted felon rapist and Nazi is a sign of deep nihilism. To put it mildly,” John Cusack wrote in a since-deleted X post.

“Please unfollow me if you voted against female rights. Against disability rights. Yeah that. Unfollow me because what you did is unreal. Don’t want followers like this. So yeah. Done,” Christina Applegate wrote.

Barbra Streisand was inconsolable: “There are no words left.”

Trump won a resounding victory over Harris in Tuesday’s presidential election, taking both the electoral and popular votes as all of the key swing states landed or are expected to land in his column. The decisiveness of the vote shocked many on both sides of the divide who had expected a protracted battle lasting weeks.

Hollywood celebrities put on an impressive show of force for Kamala Harris in the final days of the election cycle, with dozens of stars participating in a blitz of endorsements that gave the impression of a last-minute surge of support. But as with most things in Hollywood, it proved to be mostly smoke and mirrors as elite enthusiasm failed to translate into the necessary votes.

Trump’s victory signals the end of the once almighty celebrity endorsement as a potent political weapon used by Democrats to influence young voters and others who may not be on top of the issues. Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris was promoted in the corporate news media as a game-changer. But the singer’s power as an influencer appears to have diminished to such an extent that her opinion is now virtually immaterial, at least when it come to presidential elections.

In the hours after polls closed, celebrities flooded social media with their despair and anger over the increasingly inevitable outcome — Trump will be the 47th president of the United States.

In her first public words following Trump’s victory, Barbra Streisand expressed deep despondency.

Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis wrote that Trump’s victory signals the coming of tyranny, especially against women, gays, and transgenders.

Pop star Ariana Grande said she’s “holding the hand of every person who is felling the immeasurable heaviness of” Trump’s victory.

Pop star Billie Elish called Trump’s win “a war on women.”

Former Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones demonized black Americans who voted for Trump.

John Leguizamo concluded that America is now a repulsive country.

Christina Applegate delivered a shocking insult to Trump voters.

Stephen King argued that democracy is now broken even though Trump won the election fairly.

MGM’s James Bond actor Jeffrey Wright sounded an ominous note about “big tech oligarchs” aligning with “authoritarians” — veiled references to Elon Musk and Trump. But he omitted the fact that the Biden-Harris administration colluded with Silicon Valley to censor Americans in violation of the First Amendment.

HBO’s The Wire actor Wendell Pierce sounded the alarm over the “damage” he believes Trump will “inflict on our institutions.”

Sophia Bush accused Trump voters of racism and sexism.

Numerous other celebs also weighed in:

https://twitter.com/EmbryEthan/status/1853984114602385409