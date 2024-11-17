Viewers Rip Alec Baldwin’s RFK as ‘Saturday Night Live’ Roasts Trump’s Cabinet Picks

Social media users mocked Alec Baldwin’s “lousy” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. impersonation as Saturday Night Live tries to roast President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks.

Viewers don’t seem to find SNL skits as funny as they once did, given that the sketch comedy show has become overly politicized in recent years, attacking conservatives in an era in which Trump won not only the Electoral College, but also the popular vote, as well as every swing state in the nation.

Moreover, both House and Senate majority went to Republicans as a result of the 2024 election, sending a message that “woke is dead” and most Americans are tired of witnessing virtue signaling, cancel culture, and victim mentality.

But Saturday Night Live nonetheless continued with their political skits, with actor James Austin Johnson appearing as Trump, Dana Carvey as President Joe Biden, Sarah Sherman as incoming U.S. Attorney General Matt Gaetz, and Baldwin as Kennedy Jr.

“I’m so honored to be the head of the Health and Human Services Department. Americans need someone to teach them how to be healthy, someone like me, a 70-year-old man with movie star looks and a worm in his brain,” Baldwin said while impersonating Kennedy Jr.

Watch Below:

Baldwin was referring to Kennedy Jr.’s previous claims that doctors had found a dead parasitic worm in his head.

“I care deeply about a woman’s right to choose — to choose to give her child polio,” Baldwin continued, adding, “I just wish people would take my appointment more seriously.”

Viewers, however, took to social media to express their frustration with Saturday Night Live.

“SNL actually brought back Alec Baldwin… after he killed a woman… to do the worst possible impersonation of RFK Jr. This is what they’re reduced to,” one X user reacted, referring to Baldwin having fatally shot Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

“Even after the outcome of the election, SNL still had to bring back Alec Baldwin, now to mock RFK Jr. They can’t help themselves. Completely trapped in their own minds,” another wrote.

“Alec Baldwin’s pathetic attempt at mocking RFK Jr. on SNL is the laziest, most unoriginal ‘comedy’ ever,” a third commented. “It’s just a cheap shot at a real patriot. SNL is dead, and Baldwin is the reason why!”

“You know your show has been shot dead when the best choice you believe you have is to have Alec Baldwin on to do an impression he can’t even do,” another remarked.

“Lousiest and least funny damn thing you ever saw. Just lousy,” another X user said.

“SNL is so desperate to be relevant they brought back shooter Alec Baldwin to play RFK Jr.,” another declared, before asking, “Who would even find this funny?”

“SNL thought it a good idea to have RFK’s close friend Alec Baldwin, who has no conscious, do a bad impression of his disability. It was neither funny or good,” another wrote. “Baldwin shot dead a young Ukrainian cinematographer/mother & wife in her chest & never apologized.”

“Alec Baldwin back to SNL is a disgrace, he should be in jail for killing the woman,” another X user reacted. “Hey Alec you are not funny, idiot.”

“They actually brought that dead beat Alec Baldwin back?? SNL just needs to call it quits already,” another said.

“Oh, so we’re just supposed to accept Alec Baldwin as being cool & funny again, SNL?” another asked, adding, “Nah. His RFK wasn’t even good – I’ve seen way better impressions on Instagram.”

“Kind of telling that Alec Baldwin is back on SNL tonight after committing the negligent killing of a woman. Dude should be in prison, but instead he’s yucking it up on NBC,” another proclaimed.

Notably, Baldwin’s Saturday Night Live appearance came just months after a judge dismissed the actor’s manslaughter charge over Hutchins’ death.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.