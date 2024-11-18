Alec Baldwin Torched over Unzipped Fly During ‘Saturday Night Live’: ‘Nobody Wants to See Your Geriatric Balls’

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin made his big return to NBC’s Saturday Night Live this weekend, playing Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. in a sketch intended to make fun of President-elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden’s recent White House meeting.

But it was Baldwin’s unzipped fly that ended up stealing the show.

The embarrassing moment came at the end of the broadcast when Baldwin stood with host Charli XCX and the rest of the SNL cast to take a bow. Baldwin appeared unaware that his fly was down as he clapped while the credits rolled.

Baldwin’s wardrobe mishap has prompted ridicule on social media, with the Decider site calling it a “SNL Senior Moment.”

“At least he didn’t have a pee stain too,” one commenter noted.

“Nobody wants to see your geriatric balls,” commented another.

“What a loser,” yet another concluded.

Baldwin’s impersonation skills also didn’t go over well, with some noting that the actor’s attempt at mimicking RFK Jr.’s neurological disorder, spasmodic dysphonia, was in poor taste.

Kennedy has been named the Secretary of Health and Human Services by President-elect Trump and has pledged to clean up the food and health agencies under his supervision.

This weekend’s SNL marked Baldwin’s first return to the show following the dismissal of criminal charges against him in the Rust shooting.

Baldwin previously played President Trump on SNL more than four years ago, appearing a number of times during the first Trump administration. The role is now played by cast member James Austin Johnson.