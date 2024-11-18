William Shatner Tells Bill Maher What Scares Him Most About Trump Win: It’s Not Going to Get Better

William Shatner said “global warming” scares him the most about President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide election victory. “It’s not” going to “get better,” the Star Trek actor claimed.

“The thing that worries me the most is global warming,” Shatner told Bill Maher during a recent episode of Maher’s Club Random Podcast. “You can’t lose four years [not addressing] global warming.”

Watch Below:

“I mean, we’re seeing these storms hit now — once in a thousand years storms are now hitting every other year, every year. And it’s not like you can say, ‘Well, it’s going to get better.’ It’s not,” Shatner claimed.

Maher chimed in, stating, “It’s very funny that you mention that, because the hardest thing is to write on the week of an election — because I have to start [writing] on Monday for the show on Friday, and the election is Tuesday — I can’t write Monday night who won the election.”

“So I said: this week, what I want to do — and what I’m gonna do Friday night, is a piece about global warming,” Maher added.

“Because the only time the floating garbage patch in the middle of the ocean was raised was by the insult comic [Tony Hinchcliffe], when he made the joke about it and said it was like Puerto Rico, and everybody flipped out about that,” Maher recalled.

The Real Time With Bill Maher host went on to say, “And my thing is, yeah, haha. But it’s really a sad commentary that neither party mentions this giant problem.”

Shatner then noted that the Great Pacific Garbage Patch is the “size of Texas,” to which Maher replied, “It was. It’s got bigger. Now it’s the size of Alaska.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.