Hollywood Celebrities Mock Joe Biden Wandering Off into the Amazon Rainforest: ‘He was Never Seen Again’

President Joe Biden drew attention for all the wrong reasons Sunday when he visited part of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, made a speech and then appeared to wander off alone into the wilds of the undergrowth to commune with nature.

A video of Biden walking away from the podium went viral after it was shared on social media and it wasn’t long before Hollywood celebrities – who once cheered and adored his every move – rushed to ridicule the wayward octogenarian.

“Here’s my question. Who thought it was a good idea to send Biden into a humid, 100 degree rainforest? After five minutes, he looked like an apple that someone left in a food dehydrator,” Jimmy Fallon observed on The Tonight Show Monday.

“Meanwhile, the way Biden was dressed is going viral,” he went on. “Can we see a photo of Biden in the rainforest? He looks like a billionaire who regrets opening a live dinosaur park.”

“He looks like he’s been waiting three hours for his grandkids to get off the river boats at Animal Kingdom,” Fallon added. “He looks like Jeff Probst in Season 396 of ‘Survivor.’”

Comedian Wesley Austin added his view on the meandering president.

Pop star Lizzo was quick to join the lineup of comedians taking Biden to task for his wandering ways and desire to be at one with nature.

My favorite new reaction meme is Biden wandering into the Brazilian rainforest after his speech sis was *over it* [image or embed] — lizzo (@lizzobeeating.bsky.social) 18 November 2024 at 21:33

Ditto Rob Schneider.

Biden was in the Brazil rainforest to declare nobody can reverse “the clean energy revolution that’s underway in America.”

He added the fight against climate change has been a defining cause of his presidency.

Biden’s administration announced plans last year for a $500 million contribution to the Amazon Fund.