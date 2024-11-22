Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Forces ‘The View’ to Cut to Commercial amid On-Air Argument

Whoopi Goldberg forced The View to cut to a commercial break amid her co-hosts getting into an argument on air after Alyssa Farah Griffin suggested President-elect Donald Trump’s administration is not going to be as bad as some are claiming.

“I don’t think Donald Trump is just going to abolish the Department of Education,” Griffin said during Wednesday’s episode of The View.

“I think he’s gonna move to invest more on voucher systems in education savings plans, and personally, one of the things I agree on is, I think school choice is important. I think that the money should follow the student,” Griffin continued.

Griffin went on to say, “I don’t think you’re wealth or your zip code should determine your outcome, adding, “We talk on this show all the time about ‘education is the great equalizer’ — I don’t think we should make kids be victims of schools that are falling behind.”

Sunny Hostin disagreed, arguing, “What happens with vouchers, the studies show very clearly, that they fund students who are already attending private schools, so people with money get those vouchers, use the vouchers to pay less for their private schools, and their kids go on to do well.”

“Where do you get the money from vouchers? You pull the money from those poor schools,” Hostin added. “So wealthy families are overwhelmingly the recipients of school voucher tax credits.”

Griffin chimed in, saying, “That’s just not my experience,” but Hostin continued talking while her co-host tried to insert her rebuttal.

“If I may get in, just to make it a conversation,” Griffin said, to which Hostin replied by appearing to lean on an argument from authority, saying, “But because I have children, and because I looked at the private schools–”

“I went to public school, I believe you had to go to private school,” Griffin countered while Hostin talked over her, saying, “There is zero statistical significance–”

At this point, Goldberg interjected, stating, “Nobody can figure out what’s being said here right now.”

“One last thing,” Hostin insisted, to which Goldberg replied, “No, there is no ‘one last thing’ right now, we’re gonna go to break, and then we’re gonna come back, because you can’t — what’s happening is, no one can hear anything anyone is saying.”

“We’ll be right back,” Goldberg asserted as The View cut to a commercial break.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.