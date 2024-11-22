‘Wicked’ Star Ariana Grande Claims Her Character Has Lesbian Tendencies: ‘Every Day in the Emerald City Is a Pride Parade’

UNIVERSAL PICTURES
UNIVERSAL PICTURES
David Ng

Pop superstar Ariana Grande has claimed that her character in Wicked has lesbian tendencies, adding that “every day in the Emerald City is a Pride parade.”

Ariana Grande made the claims in an interview this week with The Gay Times.

When asked if her character Glinda and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) could be a romantic couple, she replied: “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with celebrating the deep connection that both of them have. I think they do have a real relationship, it is true love, which is probably why people are shipping it because what they build with each other is an unbreakable bond.”

She said they provide “such a safe space for one another, which is what all relationships should be. So, you know, whether it’s romantic or platonic — Glinda might be a little in the closet — but if there were a time, you never know. Give it a little more time.”

In the interview, Grande played up Wicked’s well-established gay appeal.

“Every day in the Emerald City is a Pride parade, right?” she said. “Even the chickens… those chickens are gay.” She also described Peter Dinklage’s character Dr. Dillamond, Shiz University’s goat history professor, as a “gay icon.”

Wicked, based on the enduring Broadway musical, opened Friday and is expected to be an enormous box-office hit for Universal, which has been planning the blockbuster for years. The movie is a two-parter, with the second half set to be released next year.

As Breitbart News reported, diehard Wicked fans are ruining the movie by performing impromptu sing-alongs despite AMC Theatres’ admonishment that such activity was not allowed.

AMC is even reportedly playing a “please don’t sing” warning before upcoming screenings.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.