Watch: Kamala Harris Deputy Campaign Manager Admits Left Is ‘Losing the Culture War’

A prominent figure in Kamala Harris’ failed presidential campaign has admitted that the left “is losing the culture war,” citing wokeism as a major factor — though he also appeared hesitant to be too critical of woke culture.

Quentin Fulks, who served as deputy campaign manager, made the acknowledgement during the most recent episode of “Pod Save America,” which featured several campaign advisers performing a post-mortem analysis of Harris’ unsuccessful bid for the White House.

During the podcast, Fulks said politics and culture are “converging like we’ve never seen” but added that left-wing cancel culture has prevented Democrats from having open discussions about it.

“Democrats are eating our own, to a very high degree. And until that stops, we’re not going to be able to address a lot of the things that just need to be said. And like, for the masculinity piece of it, men don’t like people that apologize,” he said, later adding, “Trump does not apologize. If he says something, he means it, and his party stands behind him and they don’t make him backtrack it, and that type of infrastructure doesn’t exist. We’re also getting creamed online.”

He added: “I think one of the things about how even in the states that we’re not playing in, it bleeds over. The Republicans have a well tuned, well oiled, well invested echo chamber that exists beyond where they’re campaigning. And it’s online. It reverberates through TikTok. It reverberates through the culture.”

“There is a cultural dynamic that’s at play in politics today where it is converging like we’ve never seen,” he said.

Former Obama aide Dan Pfeiffer interjected: “And we’re losing the culture war.”

“And we’re losing the culture warm,” Fulks said. “And whatever it is, woke, whatever words you want to use, I’m not, you know, I leave that to anybody to define on whatever value.”

Their blunt admission marks a sharp reversal in the culture wars, which the left has dominated for years, if not decades, thanks to its near-total capture of Hollywood, Silicon Valley, the news media, academia, and other institutions.

But President-elect Donald Trump’s resounding political comeback has signaled the decline, if not the complete rejection, of the establishment in favor of populist voices once branded as fringe.

As Breitbart News reported, the Pod Save America episode featured a stunning exchange in which senior advisers who worked on the Kamala Harris campaign admitted that the vice president had no pathway to victory.

David Plouffe, a senior adviser to the campaign, said that internal polling showed that Harris never took the lead over Trump, even admitting that public polls showing Harris in the lead left him surprised.

