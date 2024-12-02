Bill Maher Calls Jane Fonda ‘Naive’ for Demanding End of Fossil Fuels: ‘Never Going to Happen’

Comedian and HBO host Bill Maher called Jane Fonda “naive” during their “Club Random” podcast conversation during which the Hollywood actress demanded the end of fossil fuels as we know it.

“It’s never going to happen,” Maher said.

Jane Fonda appeared on Monday’s episode of the “Club Random” podcast during which she and Bill Maher chatted on a wide range of subjects, including getting old (Fonda turns 87 this month), marriage, and politics. At one point, Fonda steered the conversation to her favorite activist cause — climate change.

“We’re facing a climate crisis, and according to science — I believe in paying attention to the science — we don’t have a lot of time to do something about it,” she said before laying out her demands: “Stop all new fossil fuel development, cut our emissions in half very quickly, and then gradually phase out.”

Maher wasn’t buying it — not because he isn’t on her side, but because he doesn’t see civilization voluntarily abandoning fossil fuels.

“It’s never going to happen,” he said. “It’s not just something humans are willing to do.”

Fonda replied: “It’s got to happen or there will be no future for us.”

Maher argued that China and India won’t be willing to cut carbon emissions.. “Are you going to tell them, rich white lady, sorry — we used up all the air? … They’re going to go — fuck that.”

Fonda then pushed solar and wind energy, as well as “giving the global south money,” i.e., sending trillions of U.S. taxpayer dollars to other countries to develop green energy.

Maher pushed back again. “I’m not opposed to your plan. I’m just saying it’s not a plan that will ever get passed, so why obsess about it?”

He then said civilization might have to “invent our way out this,” saying carbon capture technology and other innovations might be a better solution.

A little later, Fonda remarked: “You’re so cynical.”

Maher replied: “And you’re so naive.”

Jane Fonda has spent the last several years on a climate change crusade.

As Breitbart News reported, Fonda recently hit the campaign trail for Kamala Harris on the belief that the Harris-Walz ticket will slash fossil fuels by half in order to address what the actress called the “climate emergency.”

