Jane Fonda Campaigns for Kamala Harris on Goal of Slashing Fossil Fuels by Half

Hollywood star Jane Fonda is hitting the campaign trail for Kamala Harris on the belief that the Harris-Walz ticket will slash fossil fuels by half in order to address what the actress called the “climate emergency.”

Speaking to CBS News on Monday, Jane Fonda put her climate activism front and center, while also proudly discussing her role as a Democrat political influencer.

“I am really involved this time because of the climate emergency,” Fonda told CBS News.

She believes Kamala Harris will make progress on ambitious targets like cutting fossil fuel emissions in half by the end of the decade, the outlet reported.

Fonda also believes a victory for former President Donald Trump would send the country in the wrong direction by increasing our reliance on fossil fuels. “We can’t allow this to happen in the United States,” she said, “not when the future of the planet is at stake.”

Fonda’s message comes as Kamala Harris is trying to woo white working class voters, especially in Pennsylvania, where the fossil fuel industry is a major employer. The swing state is currently in a dead heat between Trump and Harris, with some polls showing Trump with a slight advantage.

As a result, her messaging on fossil fuels has become confusing and contradictory.

Throughout her political career, Kamala Harris has stated she wants to ban fracking. But in recent weeks, she has been claiming she won’t do that — even going so far as to lie during the recent ABC News presidential debate by saying she never called for a ban on fracking, when in fact, she has.

Fonda is pushing her climate activism through her own political action committee, which is designed to promote down-ballot candidates and initiatives.

Her PAC is backing 100 candidates across multiple states, including the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Arizona, according to CBS News.

In her interview, Jane Fonda championed the role of left-wing celebrity influencers like herself.

“They pick up signals from the valley that are weak, and they distribute them so they have a larger audience,” she said. “That’s what celebrities do, like me.”

