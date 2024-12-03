Bill Maher Suggests Ending His HBO Show over Return of Trump: ‘I’m Sh**ting My Pants’

During his recent Club Random podcast, HBO Real Time host Bill Maher bemoaned the return of Donald Trump to Washington D.C. and insisted that he just might quit both his HBO talk show and his standup career to avoid having to deal with Trump again.

“I’m shitting my pants. I mean, I may quit because I don’t want to do another,” Maher said while speaking with controversial guest Jane Fonda.

“I did all the Trump stuff before anybody. I called him a con man before anyone, I did ‘he’s a mafia boss,’ I was the one who said he wasn’t going to concede the election, I’ve done it,” Maher explained.

Fonda then interjected, asking why Trump is more hostile to Jimmy Kimmel than he is to Maher, but the HBO host disagreed and said Trump certain is hostile to him and has attacked him on social media.

“I’m bored with it,” Maher exclaimed as Fonda suggested he just go do something else.

“The show is the politics,” he said of his HBO show, “there’s no other thing, and he’s going to dominate the news like he always does.”

Maher has also said that he may even give up his standup comedy career.

“I could go back. I don’t want to make a big announcement or something. I’m doing a special at the end of the year. It’ll be my 13th for HBO. That’s a lot.”

But before he got to his discussion about giving up his standup career, he brought up the fact that America — especially California — has too many regulations. That shocked Fonda who said she never heard any such thing and that all the regulations are needed.

“You’ve never heard that California is over-taxed and over-regulated? That we are a one-party state where there’s sort of no checks on that sort of extreme leftism?” he asked Fonda.

Proving that she lives in an extremely liberal bubble world, Fonda replied, “I don’t for a minute consider California a state that is extreme leftist. Not at all. Not in any way.”

“Well, that shows where your politics are, ” Maher said. He went on to say that Trump won because so many Americans who otherwise would not have voted for him came to his side because they feel the left has gone too far.

‘They don’t really like him that much,” he said of Trump’s new voters. “They just think the far left has gone so nutty on so many issues.”

But Fonda wasn’t deterred, and replied, “That’s what they’re being told. By people like you.”

But Maher wasn’t going to sit quietly amid that accusation and retorted that people are being told that “Because it’s true.”

