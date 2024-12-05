Podcaster Alex Cooper Mocks Kamala Team Spending $100,000 on ‘Call Her Daddy’ Set: My Studio ‘Doesn’t Even Cost Six Figures’

Alex Cooper, host of the popular podcast Call Her Daddy, knocked the Kamala Harris campaign team for spending $100,000 to build mockup of her set, saying her own studio does not even cost six figures.

Following the November election, in which Donald Trump beat Kamala Harris in an Electoral College landslide, reports surfaced that the Kamala campaign spent over six figures to recreate the studio for Alex Cooper’s podcast. As Fox News reported at the time:

The Harris campaign spent a massive sum of money for a podcast that got a fraction of the viewership President-elect Trump won on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” according to a new report. The Washington Examiner publish a report Friday with details on how the Harris campaign spent their $1 billion war chest, with one particular expenditure raising some eyebrows. “A source familiar with the matter told the Washington Examiner that the Harris campaign spent six figures on building a set for Harris’s appearance on the popular Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper,” The Examiner wrote. “The interview came out in October and was reportedly filmed in a hotel room in Washington, D.C.”

Speaking at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit, Cooper said that her own studio set does not cost six figures and even said that the studio built by the Kamala team was not as “nice.”

“The Harris campaign spent like $100,000. Do you know about this?” asked Andrew Ross Sorkin.

“It’s hilarious,” said Cooper.

While Cooper said “not true” in response to the story, it remains unclear if she was doubting the price tag or clarifying that the studio builders did not make a quality replica of her studio.

“My studio that is gorgeous in Los Angeles doesn’t even cost six figures, so I don’t know how cardboard walls could cost six figures,” she said.

“But do you think they did that?” asked Sorkin.

“Absolutely not,” said Cooper. “With love to them. It was gorgeous, but it wasn’t that nice. It wasn’t like gorgeous marble. No. That was not six figures.”

Alex Cooper faced blowback for hosting a soft-ball interview with Kamala Harris and recent news has shed doubt on her claims that she offered the Trump campaign an invitation to speak.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.