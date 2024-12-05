Call Her Daddy’ Podcast Host Alex Cooper Caught in Apparent Contradiction on Whether Trump Was ‘Welcome Anytime’ for Interview

Alex Cooper, the host of the popular “Call Her Daddy” podcast, appears to have contradicted her own claim that she would have welcomed President-elect Donald Trump to her show, recently revealing that the Trump campaign reached out to her team but that she instead chose Kamala Harris.

In an interview this week at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit, Alex Cooper confirmed her team spoke with the Trump campaign.

“Both sides reached out,” she said. “We had a Zoom call with Trump’s team. I wasn’t on it.” Cooper ultimately chose to host Vice President Kamala Harris.

Her decision to go solely with Harris appears to contradict her earlier statement made during her October interview with the vice president during which Cooper claimed she would welcome Trump.

“I want to be so clear — since this isn’t a one-sided conversation, we reached out to former President Donald Trump to come on the show. If he also wants to have a meaningful, in-depth conversation about women’s rights in this country, then he is welcome on ‘Call Her Daddy’ anytime.”

It remains unclear why Trump didn’t end up appearing on the podcast.

In her Times DealBook Summit interview, Cooper denied reports that the Harris campaign spent $100,000 to build a replica set in Washington, D.C., that looked like the original “Call Her Daddy” studio.

“Not true,” she said. “My studio that is gorgeous in Los Angeles doesn’t cost six figures.”

Harris’ appearance on “Call Her Daddy” was widely panned for being a softball interview that felt contrived to make the candidate appear palatable to young women.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com