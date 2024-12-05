Comedian Sarah Silverman said she stopped talking politics throughout the election, believing Americans do not wish to hear from celebrities at the moment.

Even though Silverman has been an outspoken Democrat for years, campaigning for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 as well as a speech at the 2016 Democratic National Conventional (DNC), she told the Minnesota Star Tribune she chose to keep silent this election because “no one wanted to hear from celebrities right now.”

“I was on the road with this tour, for one thing. A lot of people asked me if I was going to make a video or something. But my feeling was that no one wanted to hear from celebrities right now,” she said.

“Maybe I was wrong,” she continued. “I just focused on reposting thoughts from smarter people. There is one thing I wish I had done. In 2008, I did something called the Great Schlep where I told young Jews to tell their grandparents they wouldn’t visit them again unless they voted for Obama. I should have done something like that again.”

In the end, Silverman believed her views would not “have made a difference” anyway.

As Breitbart News reported, a recent poll showed a majority of Americans do not care for celebrity endorsements.

“For the recent presidential election, a full 75 percent of survey respondents said a celebrity’s endorsement of a candidate made no difference or not much of a difference on how they voted, according to the new Rasmussen poll released Monday,” said the report.

“Surprisingly, respondents who identify as liberal were more likely than others to disregard the opinion of a celebrity, with a full 80 percent saying a Hollywood endorsement didn’t sway their decision this election season. Among conservatives, that figure was 73 percent,” it added.

A recent article in The Hollywood Reporter (THR) also showed that left-leaning Hollywood celebrities have no plans to demonstrate as dramatically against Trump as they did following 2016.

