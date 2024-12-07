Gotham Awards: Women Shut Out Thanks to Gender-Neutral Acting Categories

Gender neutrality resulted in the complete shut-out of actresses at Monday’s Gotham Awards in New York, with the lead and supporting acting prizes going to male performers.

Actresses including Nicole Kidman, Demi Moore, Mikey Madison, Saoirse Ronan, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste all went home empty-handed.

The Gotham Independent Film Awards introduced gender-neutral acting categories in 2021 at a time when the entertainment industry was embracing transgenderism and other forms of gender non-conformity.

Other awards shows and festivals to go gender neutral include the Independent Spirit Awards, the Berlin Film Festival, and even the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

There has been a movement to pressure the Academy Awards to use gender-neutral acting categories, but the Academy has so far refused to bow to the pressure campaign.

At the Gotham Awards on Monday, actor Coleman Domingo took home the lead acting prize for A24’s prison drama Sing Sing while his co-star Clarence Maclin won the supporting acting prize.

The Gotham award for breakthrough performer — which has always been gender neutral — went to Brandon Wilson for Nickel Boys, Amazon-MGM’s poetic drama about race relations in the 60s.

The prize for best picture went to A24’s A Different Man.

