‘Shazam!’ Star Zachary Levi Says He Has Not Lost Hollywood Jobs After Trump Support

Actor Zachary Levi went all-in for President-elect Donald Trump this past election and he claims not to have lost a single job in Hollywood for it.

During his initial endorsement for Donald Trump, the Shazam! star famously said he was likely committing “career suicide.”

“When I came out and I said I was endorsing President Trump through my endorsement of Tulsi and Bobbi. … Within my industry, as you can probably imagine, Hollywood is a very, very liberal town and this very well could constitute career suicide, so I’m glad I did it with you guys,” he said.

“For coming out and voting for Trump? I mean, listen, I have yet to see what the ultimate effects of all that are gonna be. I already had multiple jobs that I was in the process of shooting or that I have yet to shoot, and none of those have been compromised,” he said. “None of my producers or any of the studios behind those films or projects have called and said, ‘Hey listen this is a line too far, and we can’t have you associated with the project anymore.’ We’re all still full steam ahead on those. How it ultimately plays out in the future? I don’t know.”

In the same interview, Levi defended his support for President-elect Donald Trump.

“The four years of his [Trump’s] presidency were significantly better than the four years of the Biden-Harris presidency and vice presidency,” Levi said, adding: “Our border was more secure, our economy was more secure, crimes rates were down.”

“When you when you have almost every network television show, other than Fox News, when all the rest are saying ‘Hitler Hitler Hitler Hitler Hitler’ and all of his supporters are Nazis and Madison Square Garden is a Nazi rally and all of these things, of course you’re going to spin all of these people watching that into a a tizzy of fear,” he added.

