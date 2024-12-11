Mel Gibson Condemns Epidemic of Child Trafficking in Mar-a-Lago Speech: If One of My Kids Were Stolen, ‘I’d Have to Kill Someone’

Oscar-winning star Mel Gibson spoke at a gala event at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday where he addressed the epidemic of child trafficking that has been allowed to fester due to the open border policies of the Biden-Harris administration.

In his speech, the Braveheart star also praised President-elect Donald Trump and condemned the Biden administration as “four years of thinly veiled Marxism.”

On Tuesday, Mel Gibson attended a Mar-a-Lago gala for the nonprofit America’s Future where Gen. Mike Flynn was honored for his work at the charity, which has sought to combat the exploitation and trafficking of children.

“I got nine kids. If one of them got stolen or trafficked, or something, I’d have to kill someone,” Gibson said to a round of applause.

Gibson also praised Trump, who was in attendance at the gala.

The actor-director called the incoming second Trump administration as “a four year grace period” following what has been “four years of thinly veiled Marxism.”

“We’ll see how much this administration can claw back from the Philistines,” he said.

Also in attendance Tuesday were Kid Rock, Russell Brand, and Tucker Carlson.

The establishment news media quickly sought to smear Mel Gibson following his speech, with The Daily Beast running a dishonest headline that read “Mel Gibson Threatens ‘to Kill Someone’ While Fearmongering at Mar-a-Lago.”

Gibson served as an executive producer on last year’s box-office smash Sound of Freedom, which dramatized the work of former federal agent Tim Ballard to rescue children from child-trafficking rings.

Trump hosted a screening of Sound of Freedom last year at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he praised the movie as an “incredible inspiration.”

