Bidenflation: YouTube TV 14 Percent Price Hike Leads to Fury from Subscribers

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are leaving office in a little more than a month, but their disastrous economic policies that have led to sky-high consumer prices are still being felt by ordinary Americans — especially in the streaming entertainment field.

YouTube TV is hiking prices by 13.7 percent, with a subscription now costing $82.99 a month, up $10 from $72.99. The price hike has enraged many longtime subscribers, some of whom remember when the live TV streaming service cost just $35 a month ten years ago.

On Thursday, YouTube TV, which is owned by Google, said the increase is effective immediately for new customers and will take effect starting January 13 for “most existing customers.” The service blamed the latest increase on what it called “the rising cost of content and the investments we make in the quality of our service.”

The price hike is the latest example of streaming inflation — the price increases in streaming entertainment services seen in the last four years. Across the board, streamers including Disney+ and Netflix have been jacking up prices, sometimes by as much as 25 percent.

Streamers have also rolled out ad-supported tiers that cost the same as their commercial-free services once did, leading some to dub it the streaming equivalent of shrinkflation.

YouTube TV’s price hike has infuriated many subscribers, with some noting that the new price no longer makes it more affordable than traditional cable TV.

“All that cord cutting to go to these apps only for them to get back to the price of cable,” one dissatisfied customer wrote.

“That is the shadiest move that’s been made. Fuck YouTube,” another wrote.

“I might as well go back to cable,” another customer wrote.

“Don’t think it’s worth it anymore,” yet another wrote.

