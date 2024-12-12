Disney Series for Children, ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew,’ Features Lesbian Parents

Disney is once again pushing wokeness into its Star Wars universe of shows, this time by pushing the radical LGBTQ agenda and featuring “two moms” as a pre-teen character’s parents.

The new series, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, debuted this month with two episodes of its eight-episode run. The story follows the tale of a group of children who make a strange discovery on their home planet and the space adventure that ensues as they try to get back home.

The first two episodes that dropped surprised many fans for their decided lack of a woke agenda. The first two episodes were down-the-line adventures without re-writing legacy characters, or adding far-left ideals. But according to reports, the upcoming episode three will start the woke ball rolling with a nod to the LGBTQ agenda.

“I agree, Skeleton Crew is a fun and solid Star Wars show for kids,” Chris Gore of Film Threat write about episode three. “In episode 3 you’ll meet the parents and learn one character has two moms. They just can’t help themselves, modern messaging must be inserted no matter what. I’d have preferred they kept the parents out of it altogether.”

Disney has been jamming the LGBTQ agenda in the Star Wars universe for years, already, and it has been taking a lot of criticism for the effort. The worst example of the agenda was in Disney’s failed series The Acolyte, a series with so much wokeness that ratings suffered and it only earned a single season before being canceled.

Of course, Star Wars isn’t the only property upon which Disney has imposed its radical, left-wing agenda. The Mouse House has been peddling its wokeness in every one of its shows, from movies, to TV and streaming, to its printed publications and its parks, all of which are aimed at kids.

The studio reportedly lost more than $628 million on box office flops since 2023 from films perceived by audiences as woke catastrophes.

