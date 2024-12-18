Diddy Male Rape Accuser’s Lawyer Compares Him to Harvey Weinstein: Same Patterns of Alleged Abuse

A lawyer for three men accusing Sean “Diddy” Combs of drugging and raping them insists that he sees parallels between Diddy and convicted sex abuser Harvey Weinstein.

Thomas Giuffra, who is representing the three men, filed a lawsuit last week against Diddy from three men who all have similar stories, TMZ reported.

The men accuse Diddy of inviting them to a party, giving them a drink that was likely laced with some sort of drug, and then waking up during or after they were sodomized.

The lawyer admits that Weinstein is not known to have used incapacitating drugs in spiked drinks, but the power dynamics are similar with Diddy, he claims.

Lawyers for Combs continue to insist that they will be able to prove all these accusations to be false.

“These complaints are full of lies. We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him,” Diddy’s attorney told TMZ.

Weinstein’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, has also spoken out against Giuffra’s claims.

“It is an outright lie to say that Harvey Weinstein had a pattern of drugging women and sexual abusing them. Not one accuser of Mr. Weinsteins ever alleged that,” Aidala told TMZ. “To make such a claim is reckless and irresponsible. The difference in the allegations between Mr. Weinstein and Mr. Combs could not be any more different. In New York Mr. Weinstein is an innocent man anxiously awaiting his trial to finally clear his name here.”

Combs has been in jail since September 16 when he was arrested following a federal indictment accusing him of more than a decade of abusing, threatening, and coercing both men and women, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice, among other crimes.

He is also the target of nearly a dozen accusations of rape, assault, and abuse.

