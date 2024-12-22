Trump Names ‘Apprentice,’ ‘Shark Tank,’ ‘The Voice’ Producer Mark Burnett as Special Envoy to U.K

Mark Burnett, the London-born producer who launched Donald Trump to a global television audience with “The Apprentice,” has been tapped by the president-elect as special envoy to the United Kingdom.

“With a distinguished career in television production and business, Mark brings a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition to this important role,” Trump announced Saturday on social media to confirm the diplomatic appointment.

Burnett responded in a statement of his own, saying: “I am truly honoured to serve The United States of America and President Trump as his Special Envoy to the United Kingdom.”

The television veteran helped produce hits like “Survivor” and “The Voice” but is perhaps best known for teaming up with Trump for “The Apprentice,” which first aired on NBC in 2004 before being picked up and shown around the world.

The show presented Trump Tower to tens of millions of people as a symbol of power and success before Trump launched his first campaign from the building’s lobby, AP reports.

“Mark is known for creating and producing some of the biggest shows in Television History,” Trump wrote in his statement on Burnett, listing many of his biggest hits before adding, “most notably, ‘The Apprentice’” and noting that Burnett “has won 13 Emmy Awards!”

The AP report goes on to note Burnett will be a special envoy, posts usually filled by presidents for the world’s traditional hotspots, including the Middle East — where Trump has already said he’d like Steven Witkoff to fill the role.

The United Kingdom has long enjoyed a “special relationship” with the U.S. that makes it one of Washington’s strongest global allies.

Burnett, 64, was raised in Essex and served as a paratrooper in the Army before emigrating to the U.S. in 1982, when he was 22.

He went on to work for MGM and became known as a significant figure in reality television.

Along the way he helped propel Trump, a real estate developer, to new heights of fame as he starred in The Apprentice from 2008-15.

The BBC reports Burnett told the outlet in 2010 that Trump was “fearless” and “a big, strong tough guy”.

“He is a very, very down-to-earth normal guy and he’s a really, really loyal friend and, as I’ve seen him with many other people, not the kind of enemy you would want,” said Burnett.