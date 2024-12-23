Disney Explains Cancellation of Lesbian Witch ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’

A high-ranking executive for the Walt Disney Company has offered an explanation why the woke Disney+ Star Wars spin-off series The Acolyte was cancelled after just one season, saying the show didn’t perform well enough to justify its cost — which one estimate put close to a quarter of a billion dollars.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman addressed the decision to ax The Acolyte — a Star Wars spin-off series featuring a coven of lesbian witches. The show also featured a transgender actor in a major role.

“As it relates to Acolyte, we were happy with our performance, but it wasn’t where we needed it to be given the cost structure of that title, quite frankly, to go and make a season 2,” Bergman told the outlet. “That’s the reason why we didn’t do that.”

As Breitbart News reported, one estimate put the cost of The Acolyte at nearly a quarter of a billion dollars to produce. The price tag for the show is estimated to be $231 million, or about $29 million per episode.

The revelation of the stunning cost came after The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland promoted the series as the “gayest Star Wars” ever.

Disney has faced mounting backlash for promoting the LGBTQ agenda, especially gender non-conformity, in its entertainment aimed at kids.

In 2022, the Disney+ series Baymax featured a transgender “man” who menstruates and gives advice on which maxi pad to buy — “the one with wings.”

Disney’s Marvel superhero series Loki revealed that its title character is “gender fluid.”

However, Disney recently removed a transgender storyline in its upcoming Pixar series Win or Lose — signaling a possible reversal in the studio’s embrace of gender non-conformity for children.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com.