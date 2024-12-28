Rapper OG Maco, 32, Dies Weeks After Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Rapper OG Maco has died surrounded by his family in an L.A. hospital 16 days after a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was only 32.

The rapper was hospitalized on December 12 after being found with a gunshot wound to the head, according to TMZ.

A neighbor had heard the gunshot and called police. When officers arrived, they reported finding a gun lying beside the rapper’s body.

Maco, whose real name was Benedict Chiajulam Ihesiba Jr., hit the scene in 2014 with his top song “U Guessed It,” which has over 75 million views on YouTube as of this writing.

The next year, he was included in XXL’s 2015 Freshman Class. But in 2016, Maco was seriously injured in a car accident that almost killed him, nearly took the sight from his right eye, and forced him into months of convalescence. Then, in 2019, he contracted the flesh-eating disease necrotizing fasciitis on his face and head, and that almost killed him, as well.

“I’ve been scared a lot, I didn’t know what was going to happen, I didn’t know if I’d lose my entire face — I almost did,” he said at the time.

The bout with the disease spurred him to announce his retirement from the music industry, though he did not follow through with that plan. Just last year, he released a self-titled album and in November, a new single, “Shawty.”

The Atlanta native’s family confirmed his death in a post on Instagram on Friday.

“With heavy hearts, we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved Ben, known to the world as OG Maco,” the family’s statement read. “His life was a testament to resilience, creativity, and boundless love. Through his music, passion, and unwavering spirit, he touched so many lives and left a lasting impact.”

“While we grieve this immense loss, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived – one that will continue to inspire and uplift others,” the family added. “Maco’s influence, both as an artist and as a person, will remain forever etched in our hearts.”

“For those who wish to offer condolences, share memories, or connect with the family, please reach out through this account. Your support means more than words can express.”

“To all of Maco’s fans, friends, and supporters: thank you for standing by him throughout his journey. Today, we celebrate a life that was extraordinary in every way,” the message concluded.

