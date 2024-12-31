Five Charged in Connection with Former One Direction Singer Liam Payne’s Death

Five people in Argentina have reportedly been charged in connection with the death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne, who died in October at the age of 31 after jumping from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

CasaSur Palermo Hotel manager Gilda Martin, the hotel’s receptionist Esteban Grassi, and Payne’s friend Roger Nores, have all been charged with manslaughter, Argentinian authorities say, according to a report by BBC.

Additionally, hotel employee Ezequiel Pereyra, and waiter Braian Paiz, have also been charged with supplying drugs to the singer.

As Breitbart News reported, an initial toxicology report found that “pink cocaine” — among other drugs — were in Payne’s system before he jumped to his death.

Despite its name, “pink cocaine” typically does not include cocaine, but is a combination of ecstasy (MDMA), ketamine, and methamphetamine.

Under Argentina law, the prosecutor’s office collects evidence and then presents to a judge, who must determine whether to proceed to trial.

The prosecutor’s office recently announced that Judge Laura Bruniard has decided to proceed to the next stage on Friday. The defendants’ lawyers, meanwhile, can appeal the judge’s decision, but the trial will begin if they are not successful in their appeal.

Court documents show that Grassi is suspected of manslaughter for allegedly asking three people to “drag” Payne — who was unable to stand up — to his room, rather than keep him safe.

Martin is suspected of manslaughter for allegedly failing to stop Payne from being taken to his hotel room moments before his death. Court documents state that the hotel room’s balcony posed a “serious threat,” adding that Martin should have ensured the singer was kept in a safe location until help arrived.

Nores is suspected of manslaughter for allegedly “failing to fulfil his duties of care, assistance and help” towards Payne after having “abandoned him to his luck knowing that he was incapable of fending for himself and knowing that he suffered from multiple addictions.”

Pereyra is suspected of having sold Payne cocaine on October 15 and 16, which was the day before the singer’s death, as well as the day of his death. Paiz, meanwhile, is suspected of having sold cocaine to Payne twice on October 14.

Judge Bruniard noted that while she does not believe Payne’s friend, the hotel manager, and the receptionist “had planned or wanted the death of Payne” their actions put his life at “risk.”

If found guilty, Grassi, Martin, and Nores could face sentences between one and five years in prison. Pereyra and Paiz, meanwhile, could face sentences between four and 15 years in jail.

Judge Bruniard has also reportedly ordered Pereyra and Paiz to remain in custody before being summoned to court.

