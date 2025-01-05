Demi Moore Beats Transgender Favorite in Tight Best Actress Golden Globes Race

In the one the evening’s biggest upsets, Demi Moore beat transgender Emilia Perez star Karla Sofía Gascón and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo to win the Golden Globe award for best actress in a comedy or musical.

Demi Moore won for her performance in The Substance, a gory horror movie about Hollywood vanity that is neither a comedy nor a musical. Still, her comeback performance has electrified audiences and critics, with her win on Sunday boosting the likelihood she will secure her first Academy Award nomination later this week.

Transgender Emilia Perez star Karla Sofía Gascón was widely expected to win for playing a Mexican drug lord who undergoes gender reassignment surgery. Gascón is a biological male who transitioned to become a “woman” while in his 40s.

The French-produced, mostly Spanish-language movie, distributed by Netflix in the U.S., won the Golden Globe award for non-English language movie earlier in the evening

The Substance is also French-produced and is distributed by the arthouse label Mubi.

Demi Moore’s acceptance speech elicited enthusiastic applause from the crowd of celebrities, with the actress noting that this is the first award she has received in a career that has spanned more than four decades.

