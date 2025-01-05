Melania Trump Documentary Film from Amazon Set for Global Theatrical Release to Showcase the ‘Truly Unique Story’ of the First Lady’s Life

Filming has began on a feature length documentary film, set for a global theatrical and streaming release, that will deliver what Amazon Prime Studios called an “unprecedented behind-the-scenes look” at the life of First Lady Melania Trump.

Fox News Digital reports the project is expected to be released internationally in the second half of 2025 by Amazon Prime.

The outlet notes filming for the upcoming documentary began in December 2024.
“We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world,” an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement seen by Fox News.

The announcement comes just weeks before Melania Trump returns to the White House to reprise her role as first lady of the United States of America.

It also follows the successful release of her first-ever book, Melania.

The memoir presents an intimate portrait of Melania Trump and includes personal stories and family photos she had not previously shared with the public and is already a runaway success.

She said writing her memoir has been an incredible journey.

“Writing my memoir has been an amazing journey filled with emotional highs and lows,” she said. “Each story shaped me into who I am today.”

Now a film about her life and travels will add to that feeling of personal accomplishment.

The film will also be a departure away from how Melania Trump was covered during her husband’s first term in office. A former model herself, she was never featured on the cover of a major magazine as First Lady and was instead largely ignored by an establishment media often hostile to her husband’s administration.

