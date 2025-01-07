Golden Globes Barred Gal Gadot from Wearing Yellow Ribbon for Hostages

The Golden Globes reportedly prevented Hollywood star Gal Gadot from wearing a yellow ribbon pin to show solidarity with the Israeli hostages in Gaza — but allowed others to wear a pro-Palestinian “red hand” pin.

The red hand, which also appeared at awards ceremonies in 2024, is considered highly offensive by Israelis and Jews — not because it calls for a ceasefire, but because its symbolism dates to the lynching of two Israeli reservists in 2000.

Films with Israeli and Jewish themes did well at this year’s Golden Globes. But mogul Jay Penske, who owns the awards ceremony, is known to have anti-Israel views.

According to the online outlet Kveller, the reason Gadot was not allowed to wear the yellow pin was that she was a presenter at the ceremony: “Gadot, like other presenters, was not allowed to share any political insignia on stage, so she had to forego wearing a yellow ribbon for the hostages, but it was reported that she prominently wore a yellow diamond ring in their honor.”

But viewers noted that others, such as Australian actor Guy Pearce, were able to wear the “red hand” pin prominently.

Some Israelis were disappointed with Gadot for not wearing the hostage pin, though she has been outspoken on the issue on social media and at other events.

